Burton Albion in talks with NHS for Covid-19 vaccination centre at stadium

Burton Albion Football Club's stadium could be used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

If the stadium can now be useful in helping us on the road to recovery as a vaccination centre then we are delighted to again give the NHS our full support. Burton Albion Chairman, Ben Robinson

The Pirelli Stadium has already been used as a testing facility and now plans are in place for it to be used as a vaccination centre.

The club is currently in conversation with the NHS about the logistics.

Burton Albion Chairman, Ben Robinson, said: “The club and Burton Albion CommunityTrust have been proud to support the NHS in dealing with the pandemic from thevery start. Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on people’s health and livelihoods, and we all want to see a way out as soon as possible. As well as using the ground as atesting facility, BACT has been delivering food parcels, reaching out to people whoare feeling lonely and trying to support as many in the community as possible duringthese difficult times. If the stadium can now be useful in helping us on the road to recovery as a vaccination centre then we are delighted to again give the NHS our full support.”