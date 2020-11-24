Leicester awaits tier announcement as Covid-19 cases fall

Covid-19 infection rates for parts of the East Midlands are falling, but there are fears of even tighter tier rules being announced for some areas in the region later this week.

In Leicester, figures from NHS England show that in the 7 days leading up to the 21 November, the infection dropped by 26%, to 385.6 per 100,000 people.

Across Leicestershire the rate has also fallen, by 31%, down to 274.2 per 100,000.

Last week, the message from officials in the county was clear; "Twelve Days To Save Christmas".

The Prime Minister has announced a new stricter tier system will be rolled out in England when lockdown ends on December 2.

Rajiv Popat reports from Leicester:

