How residents at care home in Mansfield see their relatives face to face

Residents at a care home in Mansfield have been able to see their relatives - face to face - for the first time since March.

Baily House has built a pod with a clear screen, so those visiting don't have to wear a mask.

It was an emotional reunion for Audrey who described it as 'wonderful'. This was the first time since lockdown began that the 93-year-old, who has dementia - has been able to see her daughter's face.

Credit: ITV News Central

Lesley Grubb, Audrey’s daughter said: " I can’t wait to hold her, give her a big hug, tell her I love her and hold her hand."

Understandably though the family is yearning for physical contact. The Government's pledged it will provide twice weekly testing to up to two visitors by Christmas - so people hugging their loved one could be a possibility - it's piloting the scheme in 20 care homes in England.

Credit: ITV News Central

Whilst this care home waits for further details from the Government for how future visits could change - there will be another baily bubble built in time for Christmas.

