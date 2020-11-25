The Leader of Nottingham City Council has written to the Prime Minister urging him to recognise the city’s efforts in driving down Covid-19 cases ahead of new Government tiers being decided this week.

Councillor David Mellen says that a huge amount of effort has been made to reduce infection rates in the city.

A month ago, Nottingham had the highest proportion of cases anywhere in the country, with close to 1,000 Covid-19 infections for every 100,000 people.

That figure is down at 236 per 100,000, which is below the national average of 240 and places the city at 121st on the list nationally.

The Council Leader, has called this a “dramatic and impressive turnaround,” and stressed it wouldn’t be reasonable for Government to return the city to its previous grading.

He added: “The efforts that Nottingham and its people have made over the past month should not be underplayed. At the end of October, we had the highest Covid-19 infection rates in the country and all eyes were on the city to see how we would respond.

“I’m proud to say that we have responded very well – rates have been coming down dramatically and consistently over the past 40 days."

While we will never be complacent about the ongoing threat of this virus, we are now below the national average because everyone has pulled together, followed the rules and looked out for each other. Councillor David Mellen

