Police issue urgent appeal to find mum missing with her two kids

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a mum who has gone missing with her daughter and baby son - who is in need of urgent medical attention.

Michaela Pulova was last seen with her two children Amelya Pulova and David Puloon on Tuesday, November 24 at around 7.30pm.

Amelya is aged one, and her baby brother David is four-months-old.

West Midlands Police is urgently trying to find the family and officers believe they could be in the Oldbury or Smethwick area.

The force has released a photograph of Michaela and urged anyone with information about the 23-year-old's whereabouts to get in touch.

Credit: West Midlands Police

She is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall and of a slim build.

A spokesman for the force said: "David requires urgent medical attention so we really nee to find them as soon as possible.

"It’s thought the family could be in the Oldbury or Smethwick area of Sandwell and we need to make sure they’re safe."