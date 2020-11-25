Will sending Christmas cards spread Coronavirus?

Sending Christmas cards won't lead to COVID spread, says a Leicester academic.

Dr Julian Tang has advised it is safe to send Christmas cards this year to friends and loved ones, as the risk of COVID-19 infection is “low”.

The Honorary Associate Professor at the University of Leicester and Clinical Virologist, advised that Christmas cards and other similar objects that could potentially carry the virus pose a “minimal risk” of infection because transmission of the virus through these means is poor.

Credit: PA Images

If people are concerned however, they should wash their hands after opening cards, and avoid touching their mouths, eyes or noses to minimise infection risk.

Dr Tang said: “People shouldn’t worry about sending Christmas cards to friends and loved ones this year and spreading more than just festive cheer - sending cards presents a low risk of infection from COVID-19.

“Epidemiologically, we know that this virus does not transmit much via surfaces, so the risk of infection remains minimal - especially given the journey the card has to take through the postal system.

The successful transfer and infection of SARS-COV-2 via this route is generally poor, but if people are worried just wash your hands after opening cards, before touching your eyes, nose or mouth with your fingers. Dr Tang

