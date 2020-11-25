'Tiering doesn't make sense': will people obey the new Coronavirus restrictions?

"It feels a lot like deja-vu, it feels like we're about to make the same mistakes we made back in the summer, when we opened up after the first lockdown."

Professor Kavita Vedhara is a Professor of Health Psychology at the University of Nottingham.

For her - another national lockdown is on the horizon, because from a psychological perspective, tiering doesn't make sense.

The public with the best will in the world are a bit confused about what's the right thing to do. Professor Kavita Vedhara, Professor of Health Psychology

"People need advice which makes sense to them; it needs to be clear, it needs to come from trusted places, and it needs to be possible...

...So I think that the tiering, inherently, has a number of problems, and it also erodes this sense of social cohesion, that we're all in this together.

I'm not entirely sure it's the best solution to this problem."

She argues that people somewhere like Leicester, which has had restrictions for longer than anyone in the country, may feel it's better to stick with the national lockdown for longer, and really suppress the virus everywhere, rather than tiering and restrictions, which aren't good for wellbeing.

It would really help people to know what the roadmap is to get out of lockdown, or tiering, and when that will happen. Stress is caused by a lack of control and a lack of certainty.

She says that we're 'moving towards the precipice again,' by opening up before infection rates have come down, with conflicting advice.

On the one hand we're coming out of lockdown, but then on the other, there are still going to be restrictions, and then we are going to be able to meet up for Christmas.

In her view, encouraging people to socialise and travel at Christmas, could repeat the rise in infection rates when students returned to university in September.

Leading to a spike of infections in the new year.