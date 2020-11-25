Viral video of attack on schoolboy being treated as hate crime

A viral video of an attack on a schoolboy is being treated as a hate crime, police have said.

Charlton School in Telford, Shropshire, said it has taken "swift, immediate and appropriate action" over the incident on November 13, including sanctions and targeted intervention for the perpetrators.

The secondary school said in an online statement: "Charlton School is aware of an incident that took place on Friday 13 November involving a number of our students, on their way home from school.

"A police investigation is ongoing, and we are co-operating fully. Charlton School works hard to provide a safe, nurturing environment where proactive measures are taken to ensure students are protected from any types of bullying."

Although this incident did not take place during the normal hours of the school day, we have taken full responsibility for working with all students involved, and the wider school community, to prevent any further such incident from occurring. Online statement

The statement also said the school is in contact with the parents of all those involved, who had told staff they are satisfied with the actions taken.

"The school is also working closely with the local Sikh community and its leaders at this time," the statement added.

West Mercia Police confirmed it is aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media.

In a tweet, the force said: "This is clearly an incredibly distressing incident. We are treating this as a hate crime and with the utmost seriousness."

West Mercia Superintendent Jim Baker said: "The boys involved in this incident have been identified and our inquiries are continuing. This also includes joint working between our youth offending team and the school to ensure suitable action is taken."

I know the video has caused significant concern amongst our communities. Our inquiries into the motivation around the incident are continuing and we are working with our local communities to provide reassurance. West Mercia Police statement

Help and support if you, or someone you know, is the victim of bullying:

National bullying helpline: 0300 323 0169 or 0845 22 55 787

NSPCC advice for parents and carers to help keep children safe

Childline advice and information about dealing with bullying