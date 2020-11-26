The Mayor of the West Midlands has told ITV News it's "incredibly disappointing" the region will be in Tier 3 - the "very high" Covid alert category from December 2.

Speaking to ITV News Reporter and Presenter Yasmin Bodalbhai, Andy Street said: "It's got to be incredibly disappointing that of course we are in Tier 3."

He added: "But it's probably not surprising because if you look our infection rates are still high and our hospitals are under intense pressure and so it is understandable the decision that the government has made."

Mr Street said the government has been clear that the new coronavirus measures will be reviewed in two weeks time.

He added: "We have got to all do what we can to make sure that the downward direction is sustained and that we can get down a tier in the future."

Birmingham and West Midlands is set to move into Tier 3. Credit: PA

When asked about certain areas in the region being placed in Tier 3, Mr Street said that he was "surprised" Coventry was placed in this tier and he thought it would be placed in Tier 2 instead.

"If you take it to the individual authorities, there are some surprises, I thought Coventry would probably be level two and indeed I've had discussions to encourage that," Mr Street said.

He added: "What is now clear is that the government has not taken huge areas of the country together so all of the urban West Midlands, Warwickshire and indeed on the other side in Leicestershire. They've taken bigger blocks in one, so although brilliant progress has been made in Coventry I suspect that's the government's thinking."