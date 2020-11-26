Credit: Nottingham and Nottinghamshire has been placed in Tier 3 - the very high alert Covid category.

Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester, Derby and Coventry will be placed in Tier 3 - the very high Covid alert category when the lockdown ends on December 2, the government has confirmed.

The rules under each tier get stricter as they go up from 1 to 3, with the measures designed to keep down the local area's Covid-19 infection rate.

Every area in the country will fall into one of the three tiers after the current national lockdown ends on December 2, with different levels of restrictions on everyday life to try to limit spread of Covid-19.

People wearing face coverings in Nottingham city centre Credit: Jacob King/PA

Which tier am I in from December 2nd?

Tier 2

Worcestershire

Herefordshire

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

Rutland

Northamptonshire

Tier 3

Birmingham and the Black Country

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire

Coventry

Solihull

Leicester and Leicestershire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Derby and Derbyshire

A postcode checker on the Government website for people to determine which tier they would be in appeared to crash shorty after it went live.

What can you do in each tier from December 2?

Tier 1: Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.

Tier 2: No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

Tier 3: No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

But, there are a few blanket rules which will be in place across all of England, regardless of which tier you fall into.

People are asked to work from home wherever possible.

The rule of six

Gatherings of more than six people are banned across the country - for those in Tier 2 and Tier 3, people can only meet outdoors.

Personal care

Shops, hairdressers, gyms and other forms of personal care are allowed to remain open in all tiers, although some extra rules will be in place for higher tiers.

Work

Everyone will be advised to work from home if they can, up until the start of April next year.

Gyms will be able to reopen after 9 November. Credit: PA Images

How have local MPs and council leaders reacted to the new restrictions?

Following the announcement, Labour MP for Nottingham South, Lilian Greenwood said: "The decision to put Nottingham & Notts into tier 3 was made by the Government.

"Ministers must explain the reasons and what we need to achieve to get out of tier 3 when it's reviewed."

Jack Dromey, Labour MP for Birmingham Erdington, said: "We must now ensure businesses and workers get the support they need, especially the hospitality sector, and mass testing is rolled out city-wide.

"Both will be crucial this winter."

Conservative borough council leader Ian Courts said he is "bitterly disappointed" by the new measures.

He said: "Many will be disheartened by today’s news Solihull has been placed in Tier 3, along with the West Midlands and Warwickshire from December 2, following the end of the national lockdown."

Mr Courts added: "I’ve fought long and hard to make the case for Solihull to be in Tier 2, at the most.

"But the various measures and data used to determine these tier levels are against us."

He added the Government’s decision to have Solihull "grouped" with Coventry and Warwickshire, rather than Birmingham, could however provide a route "to a more rapid sub-regional exit from Tier 3".

How have the new tiers been decided?

- Case detection rate (in all age groups and, in particular, among the over 60s)

- How quickly Covid-19 case rates are rising or falling

- Positivity in the general population

- Pressure on the NHS – including the current and projected (3-4 weeks out) NHS capacity

- Local context and exceptional circumstances such as a local but contained outbreak.

How long will the rules last?

The restrictions are expected to last until the Spring, however the first review of the guidelines will be by Wednesday 16 December.