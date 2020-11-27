Covid-19 scams on the rise: Nottinghamshire victim speaks out

New figures show the number of scams being reported in Nottingham has doubled since the start of the pandemic.

Nottingham City Trading Standards say both young and old are victims, but some people are more vulnerable due to their circumstances.

The messages, which can come in the form of phone calls, texts and emails, usually involve a threat, claiming that legal action will be taken if a certain amount of money is not paid.

The following audio is an example of a computerised voicemail scam claiming to be from HMRC:

19-year-old Bianca Ailenei, from Newark fell victim to a similar scam.

She had a message demanding that she paid money for unpaid taxes.

When she called back, the person on the other end of the line threatened her with law enforcement if she didn't pay.

Bianca said she was so scared, she paid £1,500.

When more money was demanded, she realised it was a scam and reported it to the police.

HMRC says it would never text, email or phone to ask for bank details, PIN or passwords.

It is urging people never to give out private information but also to come forward if they have been a victim of a scam.