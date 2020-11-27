Two teenagers are set to receive life sentences after a 19-year-old man was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Coventry.

Abdul Xasan was targeted with a shotgun as he walked along Harnall Lane in Hillfields just after 2.30pm on 13 March.

The gunman was aged 19, while his getaway driver was just 15 at the time of the shooting.

For legal reasons neither of them can be named at this stage.

Warning: The following CCTV video shows the moment Abdul Xasan was shot dead

CCTV shows the shooter and his child getaway driver making off in a VW Golf Type R, which had been stolen in Rugby the previous day.

It was later found burnt out in an attempt to destroy any forensic evidence.

However the killers were both electronically tagged at the time due to their suspected involvement in other offences, meaning police were quickly able to analyse location data which showed they were in the street at the time of the murder.

Shotgun cartridges found in the burned out car were also matched by ballistics experts to spent cartridges recovered from the murder scene.

The getaway car was found burnt out by police Credit: West Midlands Police

The two teenagers both denied any involvement, but were found guilty following a four-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

The jury found the gunman, now aged 20 and from Longford, unanimously guilty and reached a majority verdict on the boy, now aged 16, who is from the Stoke area of Coventry.

They will be sentenced on 22 December; both will receive life custodial sentences.

The victim, Abdul Xasan, is thought to have been targeted because of his connection to the 'RB7' gang. Credit: West Midlands Police

The killers were linked to the C2 gang in Coventry, while the victim – who’d been arrested just days before the murder for possessing an imitation gun – was connected to a rival group known as RB7.

Police say the killing is a clear example of the grim reality facing those who enter street gangs.