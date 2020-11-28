Man dies after being hit by car in Birmingham

A man has died after being hit by a car in Birmingham.

Pictures from SnapperSK

The 46-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Volkswagen Golf on Hagley Road West in Quinton at around 10pm on Friday night.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and being unfit through drink or drugs.

Sergeant Dean Caswell, West Midlands Police, said: "A man has sadly lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. We're in the early stages of our investigation but we're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has not spoken to us already. We're particularly interested in anyone who was in the area and has dash cam footage."