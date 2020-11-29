Police issue more than 100 fines after breaking up illegal rave in Birmingham

Police have issued more than 100 fines after breaking up an illegal rave in a disused warehouse in Birmingham.

Police say they were pelted with bottles after having to force their way into the illegal party in Bordesley Street in Digbeth at around 9pm on Saturday night.

Officers recovered Class A drugs and believe they've identified the organisers to pursue further action against them.

Chief Superintendent Andy Beard, West Midlands Police, said: "This was not only illegal, but extremely dangerous for both those who attended and officers.

"It's extremely disappointing that some are still not grasping that such events only increase the risk of spreading a deadly virus.

"We're currently under national restrictions and the region will then go into the highest tier due to the number of Covid cases next week.

"It's unacceptable when people recklessly ignore the rules and put themselves and others at risk of catching the disease. It's also unacceptable that officers should be attacked while going about their duties.

"We've seized equipment, drugs and a weapon and we'll be looking to ensure there will be no repeat again."