Heart warming John Lewis style film to celebrate Christmas in Ludlow

A five year old girl is the star of a heart warming John Lewis style film to celebrate the Christmas Lights switch on in the Shropshire town of Ludlow. The film also features local shop owners and Town Mayor Tim Gill.

Filmed and produced by husband and wife team Miche Parkinson and Tom Middleton from Lush Film it shows five year old Rosa Morgan dressed as an angel switching on the lights with a star wand.

The Christmas lights were switched on on Saturday and it's hoped the film will help people remember the magic of Christmas and support their local town.