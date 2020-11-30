One in six parents wish they could cancel Christmas

As the country faces Christmas celebrations amongst a pandemic, a recent survey shows one in six West Midlands parents would cancel Christmas this year if they could.

In addition to this, over half of UK children think their parents will be worried about making it a happy time for their family, according to new polling released today by Action for Children.

Nearly half of UK parents on Universal Credit surveyed are facing their first ever Christmas on the benefit.

One mum from Sandwell said: "My fiancé's hair is falling out from all the stress… We're probably going to lose our house as our savings have run out. I'm now considering selling my engagement ring."

Of these mums and dad, a massive 41% wish they could cancel Christmas, while more than half reported plans to delay paying household bills, borrow money or sell belongings to pay for Christmas celebrations.

The polling also shines a light on the mental health toll the crisis has taken on children in the UK. It showed:

Half of children (49%) reporting anxiety

More than a third (38%) were scared of getting ill or dying

A third (33%) were feeling lonely

A quarter of children felt (26%) angry

One in five (22%) parents reported them having mood swings or panic attacks

And more than one in eight (13%) children were suffering nightmares

Today ITV News Central spoke to Imran Hussain, Director of Policy for Action for Children about the recent findings.

He said: "These families a year ago may not have felt rich but they were comfortable. Now, a year later they are in this horrible place where they are living on relatively low levels of benefits and the way forward in terms of getting a job doesn't look easy."

