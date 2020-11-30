Sikhs across the Midlands have been celebrating Gurpurab - the day which marks the birth of the religion's founder Guru Nanak.

Tens of thousands of Sikhs in the region would have been visiting gurdwaras throughout the day to commemorate Guru Nanak's 551st birthday but that's not been possible because of the pandemic and the second lockdown. Tajinder Kaur, Committee Member for the Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara in Leicester told us how they've been celebrating this year virtually.