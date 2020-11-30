Thieves break into food bank leaving staff "absolutely devastated"

Staff at a food bank say they are "absolutely devastated" after thieves broke into their premises last night (29th November).

Broxtowe Community Project is a charity organisation on Queen Street, Nottinghamshire which operates food and nappy banks for the public to use.

Various items such as laptops were stolen, although staff say nothing of higher value was taken by the intruder.

On Sunday, November 29th, the charity took to social media to announce what had happened.

Ellie Winfield, chair of Trustees at the charity said "We just wish this individual would have come in and talked to us instead of doing this.

"We carry out our work because we want to help people. If they need support, all they need to do is ask - we're trying to help people."

The charity, which has only been up and running for two months, has been collecting food in the run-up to Christmas and it's now asking for donations so they can carry out repairs and continue their work within the community.

Damage found at the property on Queen Street, Nottinghamshire. Credit: BPM Media

Thankfully they didn't take too much of value - only around fifty pounds worth. It's more that we're now having to replace the locks, they stole some keys which are literally worthless - but it's an inconvenience to us. It's not how we planned to spend our Sunday. Gabrielle Bunn, charity volunteer

A donation page has been set up in by members of the local community in response to the break in and local locksmith Gouldilocks have replaced the locks to the shop free of charge.

The charity says the response from people has been fantastic and it's much appreciated.