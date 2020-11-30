What are the Covid rates in the Midlands?

Rates in the Midlands are amongst the highest in the country but are falling in some areas. Credit: PA images

  • West Midlands

The figures show the seven day rolling average in each local authority area. That's the number of people who have tested positive per every 100,000 of the population.

  • Stoke on Trent has the highest rate in the West Midlands, but all areas are seeing a fall in rates.

  • In Warwick and Stratford rates are falling quickly - but the whole of Warwickshire will be going into Tier 3 on December 2nd as Coronavirus rates remain high in Nuneaton and North Warwickshire.

  • East Midlands

  • In the East Midlands cases are high and on the rise in parts of Lincolnshire - in particularly Boston and Lincoln.

  • Boston now has the highest rate in the whole of the Midlands - 515 cases per 100,000.

  • Elsewhere rates are falling in Leicestershire - notably in Charnwood, Melton and Hinckley, but as they are still high in Leicester, these areas will also be going into Tier 3 on Wednesday.

