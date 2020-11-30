What are the Covid rates in the Midlands?
West Midlands
The figures show the seven day rolling average in each local authority area. That's the number of people who have tested positive per every 100,000 of the population.
Stoke on Trent has the highest rate in the West Midlands, but all areas are seeing a fall in rates.
In Warwick and Stratford rates are falling quickly - but the whole of Warwickshire will be going into Tier 3 on December 2nd as Coronavirus rates remain high in Nuneaton and North Warwickshire.
What are the new Covid-19 tiers in place across the Midlands?
Why most of the Midlands is either in Tier 2 or Tier 3 despite 'improvements' in coronavirus rates
Coronavirus where you live in the UK: Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
East Midlands
In the East Midlands cases are high and on the rise in parts of Lincolnshire - in particularly Boston and Lincoln.
Boston now has the highest rate in the whole of the Midlands - 515 cases per 100,000.
Elsewhere rates are falling in Leicestershire - notably in Charnwood, Melton and Hinckley, but as they are still high in Leicester, these areas will also be going into Tier 3 on Wednesday.
