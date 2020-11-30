What are the Covid rates in the Midlands?

The figures show the seven day rolling average in each local authority area. That's the number of people who have tested positive per every 100,000 of the population.

In Warwick and Stratford rates are falling quickly - but the whole of Warwickshire will be going into Tier 3 on December 2nd as Coronavirus rates remain high in Nuneaton and North Warwickshire.

Stoke on Trent has the highest rate in the West Midlands, but all areas are seeing a fall in rates.

In the East Midlands cases are high and on the rise in parts of Lincolnshire - in particularly Boston and Lincoln.

Boston now has the highest rate in the whole of the Midlands - 515 cases per 100,000.