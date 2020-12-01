West Midlands Police is appealing for information after burglars broke into a hospital's mental health unit and stole belongings from nurses.

A nurse's car, 3 nurses' handbags, NHS computer equipment, and work phones were among the belongings that were stolen during the overnight raid at Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham.

Police believe an office door was forced open and the thieves left the building through a fire exit.

Car keys were taken from one nurse's handbag and her car was stolen from the car park, but it has since been recovered in the Bordesley Green area.

Police say so far no arrests have been made following the thefts which took place between 3:10am and 4:20am on November 16. One source said: "It's horrible. This is a nursing team covering accident and emergency patients in mental health crisis.

"My heart goes out to everyone affected by this burglary. It's been a tough year and this is just sickening."