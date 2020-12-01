Newcastle United's Premier League fixture at Aston Villa has been postponed

Newcastle United's Premier League fixture at Aston Villa on Friday, 4th December has been postponed following a significant increase in Covid cases at the training centre.

Several Newcastle United players and staff members are now self-isolating at home after returning positive test results in recent days.

The club's training centre site has also been temporarily closed in order to contain the spread of the virus.

With the Magpies' first team currently unable to prepare for the match as a group, Newcastle United lodged a request with the Premier League to postpone the fixture at Villa Park, which has been approved by the Premier League Board.

Newcastle United would like to thank Aston Villa Football Club for its understanding.