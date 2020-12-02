A Christmas cracker! The three siblings putting on a festive bonanza for charity

Three siblings have created a festive lights bonanza on their street in Dawley in Telford.

Draping three houses in Christmas decorations, the trio say they’ve done it to create a conversation and to raise money for mental health charity, Mind.

“We want to get people talking this year - that was our main target to get people talking after the year everyone has been isolated with the Covid lockdown,” said Shaun Pickering.

“It's not just about the Covid-19. People are struggling with other problems and we just want to help as many people as we can.” Added his sister, Louise Pickering.

They say it took eight weeks to complete but has been a real hit with the public.

Take a look at the impressive display by watching the above video.