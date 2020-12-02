Organisers of the UK premiere of "Van Gogh Alive" at the Birmingham Hippodrome have extended the exhibition to 31 January next year.

Around 30,000 had already attended in the few weeks before the UK returned to a second national lockdown at the start of November.

Fiona Allan, Artistic Director and Chief Executive at Birmingham Hippodrome, says she is "disappointed" they cannot re-open just yet because the city remains in Tier 3 - the highest level of restrictions.

Tier 3 restrictions mean that galleries, museums and theatres must remain closed. Birmingham's COVID-19 rate is currently one of the highest in the Midlands.

Let us all hope that Birmingham is moved down to Tier 2 in the next assessment, to enable people to return to activities they love. With timed entry and limited capacities, adhering to socially distanced guidelines, we have had brilliant feedback on how safe people felt visiting this exhibition. Fiona Allen, Artistic Director and Chief Executive at Birmingham Hippodrome

The exhibit utilises immersive gallery technology which allows for crystal-clear projection of over 3000 images. Creators have fused music and technology in order to allow visitors to have what they describe as a "multi-sensory" experience.

Visitors to the exhibition are expected to observe social distancing measures Credit: Simon Hadley Photos

To create the space, the theatre has extended its main stage by 750 square metres into the auditorium. It is hoped as a result, visitors feel as if they are walking through the Dutch artist's paintings.

Attendees can experience some of Van Gogh's most famous paintings in a unique way Credit: Simon Hadley Photos