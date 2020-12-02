Shoppers flock to the stores as 'Wild Wednesday' hits the Midlands

Shoppers across the Midlands are hitting the shops as non-essential stores reopen following the second national lockdown.

Some keen customers were seen queueing outside retailers at the start of what’s been called ‘Wild Wednesday’.

This was the scene in Birmingham city centre at six o’clock this morning (Wednesday, December 2) as people waited to head into the world’s largest Primark.

As before when shops reopened following the first lockdown, many have put in measures to limit the number of people entering shops.

They are also enforcing social distancing rules, setting up hand sanitiser stations and carrying out more frequent deep cleaning.

Meanwhile, in Nottingham, shoppers waited outside Debenhams, looking for a bargain following the news of the department’s store winding down operations.

Above video supplied by Ashley Kirk.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:

"Thousands of retailers are looking forward to welcoming back customers.

"Safety remains the biggest priority for retailers, who have spent hundreds of millions to make stores Covid-secure.

"With billions in sales lost during lockdown, stores are looking to offer a safe and enjoyable shopping experience to bring back customers.

"Christmas is around the corner so everyone has a reason to be visiting their local shops.

"Every purchase we make is a retailer helped, a job protected and a local community supported."

