The boss of a care home in Wolverhampton has welcomed the news this week of the approval for the Pfizer Covid vaccine.

Though now it looks unlikely care homes will be the first to receive the vaccine, because of the practicalities of the ultra-low temperature it needs to be stored out.

Many homes across the country have residents that cannot wait for the vaccine to be rolled out, so they can begin to have close-contact meetings with loved ones once again.

However, Sunrise Senior Living in Tettenhall has implemented a scheme allowing a family member of some residents with specific clinical needs to have a regular meaningful meetings.

Sian Stenton has been able to visit her mother Margaret Edwards, after signing up to a written agreement to abide by certain regulations, and fortnightly testing.

We couldn't go inside the care home - the manager filmed this for us with a phone.

But even through the glass you can see how much it means to 96-year-old Margaret to see her daughter in the flesh, and hold her hand.

The care home is now part of a trial of the use of quick turnaround tests for more family members of its residents.

The government has said it will now roll out to all homes, with results in 20 minutes.

There have only been two coronavirus cases in this care home throughout the pandemic, and no deaths.

A reward for vigilance, which news of a vaccine will not reduce, though it has cautiously welcomed.