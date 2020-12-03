A couple from Derbyshire have detailed the horror of realising their dog was attacked by a chemical substance at Shipley Country Park.

Matthew Goode was walking his dogs at about 7:30am on 30 November when he realised one of them, Austin, was covered in a wet substance. Despite washing the animal at home, there was still a smell of rotten eggs and blisters where the liquid had been.

Mr Goode and his wife, Karen, immediately rushed their dog to the vets. It was there where they were informed Austin had been attacked by a chemical substance.

Austin was attacked on 30 November in a Derbyshire Park Credit: BPM Media, Karen Goode

Mrs Goode says the vet believed it to be an attack by something similar to a squirt gun.

We were absolutely mortified. You hear of plenty of examples of cruelty to animals on the internet but you never think it's going to happen to your own pet. It's frightening to think people could do that. Austin is so happy and friendly. It scares the hell out of me that people like this are out there. Karen Goode

Austin's injuries have become more serious since the day of the attack. He now has clear lines of blisters across the animal's left leg, side and back, and the wounds look like they could be infected.

The couple have been visiting the park for 25 years and are worried that the weapon could be used on more pets or even a person.

Austin's owners are asking people to remain vigilant when walking around Shipley Park Credit: BPM Media, Karen Goode

Mr Goode says he kept the dogs in sight at all times, but didn't spot the perpetrator of the attack.

As a result, the police are unable to investigate the matter any further.

Derbyshire County Council has been made aware of the incident and warned those visiting the area to take care.

We are aware of the incident and it is extremely concerning. We'd always urge people to keep their dogs under close supervision and be alert. "This must have been very distressing for the owner and their dog and we'd urge anyone who has any information to let the police know. Derbyshire County Council spokesperson

Mrs Goode is asking anyone who has experienced something similar to come forward. This could allow an official police investigation to take place.