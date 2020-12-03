The Midlands hospitals starting Pfizer Covid vaccinations next week

More than 10 NHS England hospitals in the Midlands are ready to start administering the approved Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from next week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said hospitals were one of the "three modes of delivery" for the vaccination - alongside mass vaccination centres and and community rollout via GPs and pharmacists.

The UK has so far ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough to immunise 20 million people with two doses, given 21 days apart.

So where in the Midlands will the Pfizer vaccine be rolled out from next week?

Leicester Partnership NHS Trust

Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire

University Hospitals Derby Burton NHS FT

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust

Who is on the priority list for the vaccine?

Elderly people in care homes and their carers are top of the list to receive a Covid-19 vaccine after the UK became the first country in the world to approve a jab from Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises ministers, said vaccines should first be offered to elderly people in care homes and care home workers.

Next on the priority list are those aged 80 and above and frontline health workers.

All those aged 75 and over should be vaccinated next, followed by those 70 and over and clinically “extremely vulnerable” individuals, it said.

People aged 65 and over are next in line, alongside anyone aged 16 to 64 who has underlying health conditions which put them at a “higher risk of serious disease and mortality”.

Those aged 60 and over will be vaccinated next, followed by those aged 55 and over, and then those aged 50 and over.

No decisions have yet been made on priorities for under-50s.