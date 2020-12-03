Coal's link to climate change has become more and more of an issue. Credit: PA

For generations, the coal mining industry in the Midlands helped fuel homes, and businesses, throughout Britain.

Most have now been shut down, leaving little left besides the rabbit warren of mining tunnels mapped out beneath the landscape.

And coal itself has earned a poor reputation, its use associated with factories belching pollutants into the atmosphere, contributing to the climate crisis.

But it may yet have chance to redeem itself.

New research by The Coal Authority and the British Geological Survey found that around a quarter of UK homes are situated above former coal mines - with encouraging prospects for the fight to cut carbon emissions.

“There’s something extremely poetic about that,” Jeremy Crooks, the Coal Authority’s head of innovation, said.

The old mine in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

“These miners were working in these very dark and dangerous conditions, winning coals to heat homes and industry which built the industry of the UK.

"They went into decline when the mines closed. But actually for every tonne of coal they were taking out, they were creating an asset for the future.”

This is because new technology allows for homes and businesses to be heated geothermically - ie using the natural heat from the Earth’s core.

When coal mines shut down, the pumps keeping out groundwater are turned off, and they quickly become flooded.

This water then gets warmed by the Earth’s core, and can be pushed back up into homes via an electric heat pump, offering an alternative source of energy.

Once cooled, it’s sent back underground - and the process starts again.

And the research found that the temperatures below ground have remained stable for more than 100 years - offering a promising, long-term potential source of energy.

An illustration of how geothermal heating works to extract flood water from former mines. Credit: ITV News

Even better, they’ve identified a number of ‘hotspots’ around the country offering particularly promising results - including in Wolverhampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

“There’s extensive coal mines under the East and West Midlands and in some areas they’re quite deep and with that depth you tend to have increased temperatures,” geologist Gareth Farr, who led the research, said.

“So that’s a good sign for these schemes. There’s a lot of people living on top of the coal fields, so the demand is there on the top.

“And coupled with that a lot of our coal fields are underground in the UK. And when they stopped working, the pumps were turned off and they flooded with water. So a lot of them are flooded. So we have a demand and a potential resource in the same location.”

“The Newcastle and Stoke areas in particular are, geologically, extremely unusual,” Mr Crooks added.

“There’s a geological cone called the Potteries Syncline in which the geology was pushed upwards to create mountains which were eventually weathered off, and it created these enormous coal seams. There’s over 24 that have been mined in the area there over 150 years.”

There are in the region of 30 major geothermal energy projects operating around the world, but it’s never before been used at scale here in the UK.

Experts hope this research will not only encourage more investigations, moving forward, but that their findings can be used for housing developers to identify areas where new homes can be built with low carbon energy from the outset.

And it’s been broadly welcomed by environmentalists, too.

Coal mines used to supply the fuel for power stations, but now it's hoped they'll provide more greener energy. Credit: PA

“From a climate point of view, so much of our greenhouse gas emissions come from heating our homes and buildings with fossil fuels like natural gas,” said Lisa Hopkinson, from campaign group Transition Chesterfield.

“So if we can find a renewable, clean, safe energy source like this to heat our buildings, that’s very good news.”

She said she hoped authorities would ensure to consult extensively with local communities before making any definitive steps, however.

Dr Doug Parr, from Greenpeace UK, added: “We vey much welcome the idea that we can use the Earth’s heat as a way of heating our homes because one of the biggest challenges we’re going to have in transitioning to a low-carbon economy is going to be maintaining comfort in our buildings and finding zero and low carbon ways of doing that is going to be crucial.

“Geothermal offers exactly that kind of opportunity.”

From coal being part of the problem, to part of the solution. The irony - or perhaps, as Mr Crooks said, the poetry - of that won’t be lost on many.