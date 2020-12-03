A seven-year-old boy who started running a mile a day when his school was closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic has completed his 300th mile.

Charlie, who recovered from meningitis when he was a baby, completed the milestone along with 30 other children from his class.

Charlie Slack from Cossington in Leicestershire plans to keep running until Christmas Eve.

His mother, Alex, says it's amazing to see him being so dedicated to running, particularly after what he's been through: "We nearly lost him. He was in hospital for four weeks."

So far he's raised more than £2,000 for several charities involved with finding cures for meningitis.

All the families on his street will come out on Christmas Eve to cheer him on, from a social distance, as he completes his last mile for charity.

