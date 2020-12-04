Huge fire devastates 700 year old Mackworth Church

Footage from Twitter/Jacqueline Stober

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of a devastating fire at a 14th Century church in Mackworth, Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the blaze at All Saints' Church was unclear but the possibility of an arson attack was being investigated.

Several suspected arsons at schools and fires at churches over the past few months meant a thorough investigation has been launched.

Footage from Ashley Kirk

The alarm was raised at 4:30 PM on Thursday afternoon and six fire engines were sent to the scene - including two ladder platforms.

Firefighters were able to protect the tower to a large extent, but were unable to save the nave roof.

The Grade I building suffered significant structural damage.

The rescue team tackled the fire for several hours to ensure it wouldn't reignite.

Vicar Jacqueline Stober says she's "absolutely devastated. It's a terrible thing that has happened."

It's an absolutely beautiful church. This year we were planning on celebrating its 700th anniversary but we had to delay that because of Covid. Vicar Jacqueline Stober

Derby auctioneer and TV star Charles Hanson says he's "gutted."

A fundraising page has been set up online by a local resident to raise at least £5,000 to help repair some of the significant damage.