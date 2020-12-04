Mass coronavirus testing to be rolled out in Wolverhampton on Monday

A mass coronavirus testing programme is set to be rolled out in Wolverhampton on Monday.

Around 27,000 people without Covid-19 symptoms will be tested every week - in a bid to bring down case numbers in the city.

The lateral flow testing will identify those who are asymptomatic and may not be aware they're spreading the virus.

Our correspondent Charlotte Cross became one of the first to try out the new mass testing unit:

Well, it comes as health and city officials said people shouldn't use the relaxation of the rules around Christmas, as a free-for-all for taking risks which could spreading the virus.

This Christmas, three families can gather from the 23rd to the 28th - but officials said people should still follow the rules around social distancing and hand washing, to prevent a potential third wave.

The West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said his parents have asked him not to visit at Christmas.

