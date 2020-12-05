Murder investigation launched after stabbing in Birmingham

Police in Birmingham have launched a murder investigation, after a man was repeatedly stabbed in Winson Green.

The man believed to be in his twenties was stabbed a number of times in the chest and back, at around 2.30pm in Summerfield Park, Dudley Road.

He died in hospital in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called after reports of gunshots were heard in the area.

Police say they believe they know who the man is, but are still working to confirm his identity and trace his next of kin.

This was appalling violence which has ended in a man's murder, and we've been working non-stop since yesterday to establish exactly what happened, and who was responsible. Det Insp Laura Harrison, West Midlands Police

Police are urging anyone in the area who saw or heard anything to come forward - especially those with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage that might help with the investigation.