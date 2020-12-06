Nottingham Christmas Market shut down 24 hours after opening

Pictures from Ashley Kirk

Nottingham's Christmas Market has been shut down, just 24 hours after opening, after thousands of people flocked to the area.

Pictures show thousands of people rammed together in Old Market Square on the first day it opened on Saturday.

Nottinghamshire is under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions - markets are permitted to continue trading in Tier 3.

The Mellors Group, which runs the event in conjunction with Nottingham City Council, have decided to close the market for the next 24 hours.

There is no decision yet as to what will happen to the event after that.

A spokesman for Mellors Group said: "In light of the unprecedented high footfall seen up and down the country for retail nationally, we have decided to temporarily close the Christmas market today.

"The pent-up demand for a city-centre offer was far higher than normal and we feel this is the most appropriate way forward."