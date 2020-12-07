A mum, whose daughter died eight months ago from Covid-19, has told ITV News of her grief and how she "never got to see her [daughter], never got to say goodbye."

The scale of death has been unprecedented - in the Midlands region alone 6,887 people have died from Covid-19, according to records up to 13th November.

Families and friends have been forced into mourning during the pandemic and many without the chance to say goodbye.

Bereavement charities are offering support to those who are struggling after losing a loved one.

Rachel Turner-Hewitt told ITV News of what she went through earlier this year, saying: "I wasn't able to see her, and unfortunately by the Tuesday she had deteriorated so much, she'd been put onto a ventilator - and by the following Wednesday she'd passed away.

"Never got to see her, never got to say goodbye."

"As a mum you can imagine it's the hardest thing a mum would ever have to go through," she added.

In the eight months since Laura passed away her sister Nicola has been with her mum every step of the way while carrying her own burden of loss.

Laura told ITV News: "As close as we were, it's like I've lost my left arm because she was always there - now she's not."

With death plaguing so many families this year, charity The Good Grief Trust has launched a national campaign in a bid to break the taboo around grief.

The Chief Executive of The Good Grief Trust, Linda Magistris, said: "Our theme is #ShareYourStory, which is incredibly important because so many people have been left isolated and alone in their homes during lockdown and haven't been able to share their story."

Mitch Winehouse has had to share his experience with losing a loved one in the limelight, after his daughter singer Amy Winehouse died in 2011.

He told ITV News of the lack of sleep and grief he felt, saying: "When you go to bed at night and you know you put your head on the pillow, you are alone and you know, I remember, I'm going to get emotional now, but I remember sitting up in bed shaking my head and saying this can't be happening, this can't be true."

He also urges everyone to "talk it through with anybody - it doesn't have to be a therapist or a councillor."

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help