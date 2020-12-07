A seven-year-old, who wrote to Santa pleading for the return of his missing dog, has had his Christmas wish granted as he was reunited with his best buddy after five months apart.Daniel Yanna hadn't seen Basco since July when the golden retriever disappeared after escaping from their garden in Atherstone, Warwickshire.The eight-year-old pet had been missing for so long that the family were starting to give up hope - until Daniel wrote to Santa asking for his best friend back.The pair were finally reunited on Sunday after a stranger found Basco having recognised him from an online 'missing dog' appeal.

The eight-year-old pet had been missing for so long that the family were starting to give up hope. Credit: BPM

Daniel's mum, Jane Yanna, said: "A Christmas miracle has happened. After months our lovely dog Basco is back home - the best Christmas present ever."We feel great. I still can’t believe it. Our little boy wrote a letter to Santa for Basco to be back and it happened."He escaped from our garden in July, he just vanished. There were no signs of him, simply nothing."Lots of people helped to look for him and we shared posts everywhere but there were still no signs. We started to stop believing he would come back. I cried for weeks."

The family thanked Sally Jane and Nicky Seal for their help in reuniting Basco with Daniel. Credit: BPM

Ms Yanna added: "Then on Sunday someone called my husband and said that they have our dog because they saw a post of the missing dog on the internet and they brought him home to us."Some people are great. He is really happy also and looks healthy."It is great even for people who have also lost their dog to show that you shouldn’t give up and to continue to share posts as much as they can because this is what helped us."Thank you to everyone who helped us to look for him and shared our posts."The family thanked Sally Jane and Nicky Seal for their help in reuniting Basco with Daniel.