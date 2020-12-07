A Derbyshire MP has been reassured by police that the child killer Mairead Philpott has not return to Derby following her release from jail 10 days ago.

Police have moved to reassure the public that “there is a very low likelihood that (she) will be able to return to the city in the coming years.”

Mid-Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham was furious Philpott had been released from prison after serving just eight and a half years of a 17-year sentence for manslaughter of her six children, Duwayne, Jade, John, Jack, Jesse and Jayden, in 2012.

Assistant Chief Constable Kem Mehmet has now updated the information in response to a letter from Pauline Latham.

Mairead Philpott has not returned to the area and the risk she poses to the community will continue to be managed through established Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements...I would offer a level of reassurance that there is a very low likelihood that the individual will be able to return to the city of Derby in the coming years. Assistant Chief Constable Kem Mehmet

Mairead Philpott's husband, Mick, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after starting the fire at the couple’s home in Allenton, Derby.