More women have instructed solicitors to investigate their care at the hands of rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson after the private health company Spire wrote to 5,500 former patients of Patersons offering them a review of their care.

Paterson worked at Spire Parkway in Solihull and Spire Little Aston in Birmingham as well as at Solihull Hospital.

Solicitors at Irwin Mitchell say that the letters sent out to thousands of women has caused an incredible amount of concern.

While Paterson may be behind bars, once again his actions are causing immense worry among his patients. The women who recently contacted us were unaware for many years that they could be caught up in this scandal. These out of the blue letters inviting them for a review of their care has come as a great surprise to these women. Tim Annett, a specialist lawyer at Irwin Mitchell

One of those who has been contacted following the recommendations of the Paterson Inquiry published earlier this year is a woman who was 17 when she had a lump removed from her breast by Paterson at Solihull Hospital.

She was later told in a letter from University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust that if she had had a biopsy it would have shown a benign tumour and she could have chosen not to have surgery.

She was told the ‘gold standard’ of assessment – which comprises of an examination, ultrasound and biopsy – was not carried out.

Now to suddenly receive a letter after 10 years inviting me for my case to be reviewed is very worrying. What happened is a real concern. I have so many questions about what happened to me and whether it was necessary. I just feel I deserve some answers regarding everything that I’ve been through.

