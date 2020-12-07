What festive fun can you still have in the Midlands this year?
Many of the usual Christmas activities have been put on hold or cancelled this year but there are some that are able to carry on - even in Tier 3. Here's a round up of what we found. Covid safety measures are in place and most you have to book in advance.
WEST MIDLANDS
Outdoor ice rinks:
Coventry Cathedral - skate inside the Cathedral ruins
Warwick Castle - ice rink, light trail and Christmas market
Museums & Castles
Christmas Adventure Quest - Kenilworth Castle, Warwickshire and Stokesay Castle Shropshire
Victorian Christmas Weekends - Ironbridge Gorge Museums,
Light Displays
Illuminated Arboretum - National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire
Malvern Winter Glow - Three Counties Showground, Worcestershire
Santa Trains
Severn Valley Railway - Shropshire, Worcestershire
Outdoor theatre / cinema
Horrible Histories Car Park Panto - various Midlands venues
Luna Cinema - NEC Birmingham
EAST MIDLANDS
Museums, Castles & Zoos
Twycross Zoo Christmas Spectacular - Leicestershire
Light displays & Christmas trails
Christmas at Wollaton Hall - Nottinghamshire
Sherwood Forest - Christmas Family Trail, Nottinghamshire
Outdoor theatre / cinemas
The Big Festive Drive in - Coalville, Leicestershire
Drive In Living Nativity - Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire
Santa Trains
Great Central Railway - Leicestershire