What festive fun can you still have in the Midlands this year?

Many of the usual Christmas activities have been put on hold or cancelled this year but there are some that are able to carry on - even in Tier 3. Here's a round up of what we found. Covid safety measures are in place and most you have to book in advance.

WEST MIDLANDS

The outdoor ice rink at Warwick Castle Credit: Warwick Castle

Outdoor ice rinks:

Coventry Cathedral - skate inside the Cathedral ruins

Warwick Castle - ice rink, light trail and Christmas market

Museums & Castles

Christmas Adventure Quest - Kenilworth Castle, Warwickshire and Stokesay Castle Shropshire

Victorian Christmas Weekends - Ironbridge Gorge Museums,

Light Displays

Illuminated Arboretum - National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire

Malvern Winter Glow - Three Counties Showground, Worcestershire

Santa Trains

Severn Valley Railway - Shropshire, Worcestershire

Outdoor theatre / cinema

Horrible Histories Car Park Panto - various Midlands venues

Luna Cinema - NEC Birmingham

EAST MIDLANDS

Museums, Castles & Zoos

Twycross Zoo Christmas Spectacular - Leicestershire

Light displays & Christmas trails

Christmas at Wollaton Hall - Nottinghamshire

Sherwood Forest - Christmas Family Trail, Nottinghamshire

Outdoor theatre / cinemas

The Big Festive Drive in - Coalville, Leicestershire

Drive In Living Nativity - Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire

Santa Trains

Great Central Railway - Leicestershire