Where is the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being delivered to in the Midlands?

Final preparations are being made for tomorrow's start of the UK's biggest evervaccination programme.

Midlanders aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers will be the first to receive the jab against the coronavirus. NHS workers who are at higher risk will also be some of the first people to be vaccinated.

A card will be given to patients following a vaccination for Covid-19 Credit: PA Images

The UK's biggest vaccination programme is being heralded as the beginning of the end of the pandemic. But which hospital trusts in the Midlands have received the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine?

EAST MIDLANDS:

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Leicester Partnership NHS Trust

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

WEST MIDLANDS:

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Shrewsbury And Telford Hospital NHS Trust

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

University Hospitals Coventry And Warwickshire NHS Trust

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust gave an insight into how the vaccination process will look like this week.

GPs and other primary care staff are also being put on standby to start delivering the jab.