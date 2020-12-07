Where is the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being delivered to in the Midlands?
Final preparations are being made for tomorrow's start of the UK's biggest evervaccination programme.
Midlanders aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers will be the first to receive the jab against the coronavirus. NHS workers who are at higher risk will also be some of the first people to be vaccinated.
The UK's biggest vaccination programme is being heralded as the beginning of the end of the pandemic. But which hospital trusts in the Midlands have received the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine?
EAST MIDLANDS:
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Leicester Partnership NHS Trust
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust
WEST MIDLANDS:
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Shrewsbury And Telford Hospital NHS Trust
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust
University Hospitals Coventry And Warwickshire NHS Trust
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust gave an insight into how the vaccination process will look like this week.
GPs and other primary care staff are also being put on standby to start delivering the jab.