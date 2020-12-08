A world first in the Midlands: The coronavirus vaccine

All eyes were on the Midlands this morning (8 December) as the the first people in the world, outside of clinical trials, received the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine in Coventry.

The day, dubbed "V Day" by health secretary Matt Hancock, will go down in history- and our region will go with it.

Who was vaccinated first?

At 6.31am, in hospital in Coventry, Margaret Keenan became the first person to have the jab, administered by nurse May Parsons.

The grandmother, who will be 91 next week, said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19.

"It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”

She added: “I don’t know how I feel, it’s just so strange and so wonderful, really"

The next Midlander to make history was William Shakespeare from Warwickshire.

81-year-old William, or Bill, is another patient at the hospital in Coventry and was second in line for the vaccine.

He said: “I need to say, the staff at this hospital are wonderful.”

The pair will need to have another jab in three weeks' time and then have to wait a further week before they become fully immune which will be around the second week of January.

150 vaccinations will be done at the hospital in Coventry today (8 December) and 400 a day will be taking place by next week.

By the new year health bosses hope to have vaccination sites set up in the car park - similar to testing sites- so more people can receive the vaccine.

Where else in the Midlands is the vaccine being rolled out?

Once fully underway it will be the UK's biggest vaccination programme, heralded as the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

These are the hospital trusts in the Midlands that have received the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine:

EAST MIDLANDS:

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Leicester Partnership NHS Trust

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

WEST MIDLANDS:

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Shrewsbury And Telford Hospital NHS Trust

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

University Hospitals Coventry And Warwickshire NHS Trust

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

In Derby, Joan Brown also received the vaccine today (8 December).

The 88-year-old was an out patient at the Royal Derby Hospital and was offered the jab as she's in the high priority 80 plus group.

She said she was surprised and happy to have it.

What do GPs have to say about the vaccination programme?

GPs and other primary care staff are now on standby to start delivering the jab too.

Dr Thuva Amuthan is a GP in Birmingham. He says that doctors and nurses deliver the flu vaccine year in and year out and they're "up for the challenge".