Mum found guilty of murder after scolding baby with hot water

A mother has been convicted of murdering her 19-month-old daughter by scalding her and leaving her to scream in pain whilst she "covered her tracks".

Katie Crowder murdered her daughter, Gracie Crowder by exposing her to hot water at her home in Wharmby Avenue, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

She then spent the next hour "clearing up" before taking the girl to her parents' house in the same street.

Gracie was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival at hospital on March 6 after suffering deep burns covering 65% of her body.

A trial at Nottingham Crown Court, which lasted almost three weeks, heard that on arrival at Paul and Karen Crowder's house, the defendant sounded "panicked" as she knocked on their door before telling her parents "she's dead, she's dead".

Crowder, 26, had denied the single charge of murder, claiming she "would neverhurt" her daughter.

The jury dismissed her claims that she had been "cleaning up a mess from the puppy" and found her daughter face down in the bathroom next to a mop bucket.

During the trial, the prosecution said a Home Office pathologist had concluded Gracie would have cried out "vigorously" until pain was relieved and she would not have suffered organ failure for around an hour.

On the night of the killing, Karen Crowder asked the accused "what the hell have you done?" after Gracie suffered a cardiac arrest, to which she responded: "I don't know, I found her like this."

Prosecutors say that it was not an instant death, it would have taken in the region of one hour for her to die.

Sally Howes QC said: "It is the Crown's case that the delay was Katie Crowder covering her tracks -she knew what she had done. She was clearing up, she was clearing away, she wasthinking about a way of explaining what she had done."

Jurors were told the amount of cocaine found in Crowder's blood four hours after the incident was consistent with the defendant having taken the class A drug in the hour before Gracie's death.

Crowder will be sentenced at a later date.