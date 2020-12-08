Police dog back in action weeks after being attacked with machete

A police dog is back in action just weeks after he narrowly avoided being blinded in a horrific machete attack.

Police Dog, Stark was struck up to 20 times with a rusty blade, suffering nasty injuries to his face, in the attack in Handsworth.

The dog was on the trail of suspected burglars on November 14th, when his attacker emerged from his allotment hiding place with a machete.

He was attacked with the blade, suffering head wounds so serious the officer initially feared his faithful companion had lost an eye.

But just three weeks after undergoing surgery, Stark is ready to work again.

Credit: West Midlands Police

Pc Hopley said: “When I saw the wounds so close to Stark’s eye I feared the worst. I thought he could have been blinded in that eye.

“We’ve been together for 18 months now and are very much a team. We look out for each other. Stark did a great job and it’s a huge relief he’s going to be OK."

“He’s not going to be happy about having to take two weeks off at home to recover. He’s a bundle of energy and even on our rest days is climbing the walls wanting to get back to work.

“And I’m afraid he’s going to have to wear a ‘cone of shame’ until the cuts heal as otherwise he’s going to try and scratch out the stitches!”

Credit: West Midlands Police

A 16-year old from Birmingham has been charged with possessing a bladed weapon and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected (service) animal.

The teen, who can't be named for legal reasons, will appear at Birmingham Youth Court next month.

His bail includes a condition to live and sleep at a specified address and to abide by a 7pm-7am curfew.

He is set to be sentenced on 23 December.

PC Hopley said after the case: “It’s been a hard couple of weeks for Stark: he’s desperate to get back to work. Whenever we go outside he sits by the van hoping we’re heading back out on shift.

"We’re on a two-week firearms training course soon and he’s raring to go, ultimately it means he’ll be accredited to attend firearms jobs.”

