Radio presenter Rishi Modi has died aged 35, after a short battle with COVID-19, his family have said.

Modi is best known for presenting the Breakfast Show at Leicester-based Asian music radio station, Sabras Radio. He had quit the show earlier this year, after working for them in 2012.

He travelled to Kenya in November to be with his family for the first time in 17 years. Modi contracted coronavirus and was admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties on 28 November. Unfortunately, he then died on Monday (7 December).

Rishi Modi loved media and entertainment says his friend, Raj Baddhan, "and that's the legacy he'll leave behind." Credit: Nupur Arts

Friends and colleagues have been sharing their memories of Rishi, who they describe as 'warm' and 'fun-loving.'

He was born for entertainment. He was born for radio. He had the most amazing radio voice. When he came for an audition, straight away I said 'you know what, you're coming on board.' He did the Breakfast show. He used to create a lot of fun and you can feel his presence, because he was such a fun-loving, caring and warm guy. Raj Baddhan, friend and colleague

Rishi was well known in the local community, he was involved in an arts organisation where he danced and hosted events.

He was an amazing person. Always smiling, always laughing and joking. And he spread that joy to everyone. He was a down-to-earth person, and fantastic personality. Always happy and bubbly. Smita Vadnerkar, friend.

His family are now fundraising to pay for the outstanding medical bills and expenses.