An 11-year-old schoolboy from the Midlands is using his musical talents to help others over the Christmas period.

Joseph Davis has written a song called 'Give It Up For Christmas' and is encouraging people to donate to food banks or his fundraising page when they listen to it.

He said: "I really wanted to help out with that huge problem. I'm going to be raising money for the Trussell Trust and if you want, you can donate to any charity that's helping people in the UK have food."

Teachers say they are incredibly proud of what Joseph's doing, not just musically, but that he's chosen to do it for a really important cause to help other people.

The song has been played in school so other students can have a listen and Joseph has been able to put it out on other social media avenues.

Joesph's teacher, Chris Long said: "I just hope that after people have listened to Joseph's song, that they do exactly what it says in the lyrics which is 'give it up for Christmas'"

