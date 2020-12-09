The events industry launch campaign to revitalise sector when the pandemic eases
Watch this report by Andy Bevan.
A celebrity-backed campaign video has been released in order to highlight why the events sector needs to get back on its feet when the pandemic eases.
The 'One Industry One Voice' campaign is being seen as a shout for help from the events industry.
East Side Rooms in Birmingham City Centre knows all too well the problems the coronavirus pandemic has caused for the industry. The venue has 23 meeting rooms and 195 hotel rooms fit for 1200 delegates.
It was originally meant to be open in September 2020. But owners have pushed back the grand opening until April 2021 until restrictions on large gatherings have been relaxed.
What we didn't want to do was open the venue that's been five years in the making, to then have to close again because we're in Tier 3 in Birmingham.
The campaign surveyed 1600 agencies, organisers, suppliers and freelancers, to discover the impact both national lockdowns and the current tier restrictions is having:
71% of companies said turnover had dropped between 60-100%
33% only have enough capital to last another 3 months
64% can't operate with Tier 2 restrictions
22% have reduced workforce by at least 40% since March
49% of freelancers will earn less than £10,000 this year.
Leanne Bladen also believes that the smaller companies within the industry need to 'stand together and work together' to get their voices heard.