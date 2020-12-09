Watch this report by Andy Bevan.

A celebrity-backed campaign video has been released in order to highlight why the events sector needs to get back on its feet when the pandemic eases.

The 'One Industry One Voice' campaign is being seen as a shout for help from the events industry.

East Side Rooms in Birmingham City Centre knows all too well the problems the coronavirus pandemic has caused for the industry. The venue has 23 meeting rooms and 195 hotel rooms fit for 1200 delegates.

The East Side Rooms in Birmingham was supposed to launch this September Credit: ITV News Central

It was originally meant to be open in September 2020. But owners have pushed back the grand opening until April 2021 until restrictions on large gatherings have been relaxed.

What we didn't want to do was open the venue that's been five years in the making, to then have to close again because we're in Tier 3 in Birmingham. Leanne Bladen, Director of Sales & Marketing at Eastside Rooms

The campaign surveyed 1600 agencies, organisers, suppliers and freelancers, to discover the impact both national lockdowns and the current tier restrictions is having:

71% of companies said turnover had dropped between 60-100%

33% only have enough capital to last another 3 months

64% can't operate with Tier 2 restrictions

22% have reduced workforce by at least 40% since March

49% of freelancers will earn less than £10,000 this year.

Leanne Bladen also believes that the smaller companies within the industry need to 'stand together and work together' to get their voices heard.