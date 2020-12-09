The Shropshire Maternity Scandal: Advice and support

On Thursday (10 December) the interim report into the maternity scandal at Shropshire's hospital trust will be published.

The Okenden review looks at evidence from more than 900 families, after an initial investigation opened into 23 deaths spiralled into multiple complaints about patient care.

The inquiry looks at cases of death or harm between 1998 and 2017.

Families across the region who lost babies, or didn't receive the correct care, have welcomed the review.

