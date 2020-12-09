Twycross Zoo announces arrival of three new babies

Twycross Zoo has announced the arrival of three new babies, all born within the same week!

They have welcomed a Diana monkey and a Dusky leaf monkey, both of which are classed as endangered as well as another Kirk’s Dik-Dik.

Dusky leaf monkeys are old world monkeys, a term describing monkeys from Africa andAsia.

Diana monkeys, also known as Diana guenons, have distinct markings with a white brow,cheeks, beard and front with diagonal stripes across the rear legs.

Baby Diana monkey Credit: Twycross Zoo

The third and final arrival is the second Kirk’s Dik Dik to be born at the zoo this year following the arrival of George, named after George Eliot Hospital during lockdown in homage to the key workers.

The zoo say the new additions are contributing to the preservation of these precious species and the new arrivals are testament to the hard-working and knowledgeable team at the zoo.

Baby Dik Dik Credit: Twycross Zoo

Neil Dorman, Curator of Twycross Zoo, said: “In what has been a such a challenging year, the arrival of these three species are just another reminder of why we do what we do.”

“We have such an amazing team here who work tirelessly in order to help us continue ouraward-winning conservation work, but this year, in particular, we have to say our biggestthank you ever to our wonderful customers and the public for supporting our charity in 2020.”