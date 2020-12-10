Coronavirus vaccine arriving in Birmingham today

ITV News understands the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is arriving in Birmingham today.

Vaccinations are set to begin in the city on Saturday.

Birmingham was left off the government's list of national vaccine hubs earlier this week, prompting anger from some doctors and local politicians.

The Labour MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill, Liam Byrne, says it's "unacceptable" that Birmingham was not on the vaccine hubs list.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to give a coronavirus update in the House of Commons later today.

The five NHS trusts in the Midlands involved in the initial vaccine rollout are:

Walsall Healthcare

University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire

Royal Stoke Hospital

University Hospitals of Derby & Burton

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital

All eyes have been on the Midlands this week as the the first people in the world, outside of clinical trials, received the vaccine in Coventry.

The 8th of December 2020, dubbed "V Day" by the Health Secretary, will go down in history.

At 6.31am on Tuesday 8 December, Margaret Keenan became the first person to have the jab, administered by nurse May Parsons in Coventry.

