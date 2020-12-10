Heartbreaking moment Chesterfield teen sings to his dying mum for the last time

Report by Mark Kielesz-Levine

When 14-year-old Billy's mum was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2019, he knew that he was going to need to support his "best friend" as much as possible.

By September 2020, Jane Devine was being cared for by Ashgate Hospicecare in North Derbyshire. Her health had seriously deteriorated by this point. So Billy decided he wanted to surprise her with a singing performance at the hospice.

Billy says his mum truly believed in his singing ability and even took him to audition for "Britain's Got Talent."

I love to sing, and my mum always loved me to sing, so I thought it would be the perfect surprise to sing her favourite song whilst she was staying at Ashgate. Billy Devine

The restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that Billy, and his friend Ellie, had to sing in the hospice garden with his mother watching from the window.

They sang Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's hit "Shallow" from the 2018 film A Star Is Born, much to the enjoyment of the other guests and patients.

Billy said it 'felt like the performance of a lifetime' and even now, remembering it, gives him goosebumps at how happy his mother looked when watching her son perform.

She was just smiling. But, because she was really weak, she was trying so hard to smile. She was my best friend, and the most loveliest and most caring person ever. Billy Devine

Tragically, Jane died at the hospice on 7th September. This was just a few days after Billy's performance.

Billy says his mum was his "best friend" and the "most loving person ever"

Since her diagnosis, Billy and his family have been fundraising for the hospice and have so far raised £4000. He is continuing his fundraising even after she passed away.

For us, it's just so special and so amazing that somebody, at this particular time, when they're clearly grieving and have a lot going on, can actually put their minds to doing all this great work for us. It's phenomenal. Hayley Wardle, Director of Quality & Patient Care at Ashgate Hospicecare

Watch Billy's full performance here: