Midlands' Mahalia wins big at 2020 MOBO Awards

The Music of Black Origin Awards returned this year, after a two year break, with a socially distanced show. And Midlanders were some of the big winners.

22 year old Mahalia from Leicestershire won two awards. She took home Best R&B/Soul and Best Female, following her acclaimed 2019 album 'Love and Compromise.' Her 2020 EP 'Isolation Tapes' was partly recorded during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

She has also been nominated for best R&B performance category at the 2021 Grammys for 'All I Need' with Jacob Collier and Ty Dolla Sign.

Mahalia grew up in Syston, Leicestershire and signed her first major record deal at the age of 13.

Mahalia attended the socially distanced event on Wednesday night, which was streamed on Youtube live. Credit: Ian West, PA

Nottingham rap duo Young T and Bugsey were awarded Best Song for 'Don't Rush.' This award was voted for by the public.

The Nottingham duo said the viral "Don't Rush Challenge" helped it become such a staple sound of 2020.

Bugsey said: 'Day by day it was just growing and getting bigger and bigger, we had no idea that would happen.'

The Nottingham duo were some of the acts that performed at the awards ceremony. Credit: Ian West, PA

The ceremony was hosted by TV presenter Maya Jama and Chunkz, who also won Best Media Personality. He was up against famous names including Clara Amfo, Mo Gilligan and his co-host Jama.

Chunkz and Maya Jama who hosted the awards, on the red carpet. Credit: Ian West, PA

The MOBOs were cancelled in 2018 and 2019, founder Kanya King said she "felt like she had to" bring them back.